Denver Health gives hospital rooms makeovers: "I feel like every child that comes here needs this"

Hospitals tend to be uniform and sterile, but a child's healing process is of utmost importance for the staff at Denver Health.

"I think as a child when you first come into a hospital, it can be very scary to be there," said Amanda Roper, Denver Health Child Life manager. "Being hospitalized, often time hear the children say, 'it's so boring here, I wish I could be home' and then it makes it even harder for them to be able to accomplish their goals here, such as like, being able to get out of their rooms, take medications, or have another surgery."

Which is why Denver Health is, for the first time, partnering with the non-profit Once Upon A Room to provide personalized hospital room makeovers to help child patients who are fighting illnesses. Denver Health will be the first hospital in the state to partner with the nonprofit.

One of the patients staying in the pediatrics unit is 4-year-old Nyla. Nyla's father, Kanavis Barnett, said his daughter has been in and out of the hospital dealing with asthma.

"I feel like every child that comes here needs this," Barnett told CBS News Colorado. "She loves arts, crafts and singing. I would say she's very outgoing, so she pays attention to detail, that's her thing: detail."

Knowing Nyla's likes and the attention she pays to detail, the Once Upon a Room team and Denver Health got to work— decorating her room with stickers, blankets, and toys. Nyla's was the first room to be decorated on Saturday.

And after some back and forth, finally the reveal came. Nyla got to see her newly decorated room with her parents and staff by her side, giving everyone a nod that she approved.

"It's amazing, I'm shocked," said Barnett.

Patients are able to take home all the toys and decorations once they leave. Denver Health staff said it will be partnership with the organization weekly to bi-weekly to continue supporting patients moving forward. Filling this temporary stay with happiness and healing to make the journey a little easier.

"I'm just happy that we chose this hospital. It done made her spirit even brighter," Barnett said. "Thank you so much, and you guys put a smile on my whole family's face for this."