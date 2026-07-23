Denver Health expands whole blood program to bring life-saving transfusions to patients before hospital arrival

Denver Health is expanding a program that puts whole blood directly into the hands of first responders, allowing patients with life-threatening injuries to begin receiving blood transfusions before they ever arrive at a hospital.

Doctors say the expansion comes at a critical time as Colorado experiences another active wildfire season, when patients are often injured in remote areas, and transport times can be significantly longer.

The initiative partners Denver Health with EMS agencies across Colorado by equipping ambulances and rapid response vehicles with whole blood. If a patient suffers severe blood loss from a wildfire, serious crash, fall, major burn or other traumatic emergency, paramedics can begin a transfusion at the scene.

CBS

Trauma surgeons say those first moments after an injury are often the most important.

"Everything that happens in the first hour of your care really determines your outcome," said Dr. Bailee W. Olliff, a trauma surgeon at Denver Health. "Being able to resuscitate a patient on scene and in the field improves outcomes by restoring blood flow and beginning critical treatment before the patient reaches definitive care."

Medical experts refer to the first 60 minutes after a traumatic injury as the "golden hour," when rapid treatment can significantly improve a patient's chances of survival.

The need is especially important in rural Colorado, where patients may face lengthy transport times.

"A lot of our patients are in areas that require transport, and transport time could be one hour, two hours or even six hours depending on where the patient is located," Olliff said. "Being able to deliver that critical care in the first few hours of resuscitation is going to improve their chance of survival."

The program has already shown results across the state.

According to Denver Health:

Eagle County Paramedic Services transfused five units of whole blood in 2025 and has already administered seven units this year.

Adams County Fire Rescue launched its whole blood program on June 25 and used its first unit just 10 days later.

Denver Health says any whole blood that is not used in the field is returned to the hospital, where it can either be transfused to patients or separated into red blood cells and plasma. That process helps ensure that every donation is used.

Hospital leaders are encouraging eligible donors to give blood to help maintain the supply needed for trauma patients across Colorado. Donations can be made through Denver Health or by scheduling an appointment with Vitalant.