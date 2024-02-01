Denver Health and DPS to bring mobile health clinics to 4 schools

Denver Health has launched a new Mobile Health Clinic in partnership with Denver Public Schools to provide access to healthcare services to DPS families, including newly arriving migrants.

Families of Swansea Elementary School were able to get their children updated with vaccines as well as get adult care on Thursday.

Within the last year, Denver Health saw more than 8,000 new patients come through their emergency room. With this mobile clinic, Denver Health hopes to provide preventive care to families.

Medical assistant, Andrea Chavez-Ruiz, has been working for Denver Health for a little over a year. She says this tool is extremely essential, especially for those in underserved communities.

"The best part of doing my job is being the relief to patients who are in need of care," said Chavez-Ruiz.

She believes providing access to healthcare is essential because it affects the community as a whole.

The clinic will be parked right outside of Swansea Elementary School every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to provide vaccines, pediatric primary care services, and adult and children acute and chronic illness care.

Sandra Carrillo, community hub manager at Swansea Elementary School believes this is just what they needed.

"A lot of the migrant families are staying nearby and they don't have access to healthcare and we just started, and we are already full of appointments," said Carrillo.

Carrillo oversees the Denver Community Hub program at the elementary school. At this community hub, they provide clothes, toiletries, diapers, food, ESL classes, and many more services for families.

The Mobile Health Clinic will begin by visiting four DPS community hubs throughout Denver.

"As people keep hearing about it, they're coming in saying 'I haven't seen a doctor in three years... my child doesn't have vaccines' so it is so essential," said Carrillo.

The services will be free for those with zero income, otherwise costs are on a sliding scale depending on their income.

Families are encouraged to apply for insurance as well as the Colorado Indigent Care Program.

Cori Depue, the operations manager for the Mobile Health Clinic, says it is the better option.

"A lot of these families will qualify for emergency Medicaid, which doesn't necessarily help for primary care, so CICP is a better long-term option if patients and families are wanting to get consistent with primary care which is the goal" said Depue.

A goal Chavez-Ruiz, a proud product of immigrant parents herself, is happy to help them meet.

"I kind of just put myself in their shoes, like what type of care would I want my daughter to get if I was in their situation? So, it does hit home" said Chavez-Ruiz.

This effort from DPS in partnership with Denver Health will bring the health clinic to Swansea Elementary, Smith Elementary, John Amesse Elementary and Place Bridge Academy.

This service is possible thanks to the collaboration of the Denver Health's Foundation with the Denver Public School Foundation.