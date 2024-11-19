Denver head coach Michael Malone ties Nuggets record for most head coaching wins

Head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday night reached 432 wins as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets. That ties the record held by legendary coach Doug Moe.

Head coach Michael Malone Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

The Nuggets defeated the Grizzlies in Memphis 122-110 and they did it without their superstar Nikola Jokic, who missed his third game in a row for personal reasons.

Malone took the Nuggets coaching job in 2015 and reached the feat of 432 wins in 731 games as head coach. Moe did it in 789 games, from 1980 to 1990. George Karl is second on the list of head coaching wins with 423.

Malone said in his postgame news conference that he's more excited about his players' achievements and the team's community impact than his personal stats.

"I'll reflect on that sometime way down the road, God willing," Malone said, referring to his tie for the franchise coaching record.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 27 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Michael Porter Jr. had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and coming off the bench Russell Westbrook recorded his 200th triple double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

"This was a true team win," Malone told reporters.

The Nuggets led the entire game.

Malone will have a chance to become the winningest coach in franchise history on Friday in Denver when the Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.