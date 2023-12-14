Watch CBS News
Denver grand jury indicts contractor, accused burglar Kyle Arienta on fraud, theft charges

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A man who has been accused in 11 completed or attempted home burglaries has been indicted by a Denver County grand jury on multiple counts of securities fraud and theft. Kyle Arienta has been indicted on 39 counts, including the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

According to the grand jury indictment, Arienta initially stole approximately $1.1 million from three families who had hired him to complete construction projects on their homes in the Denver area. He allegedly abandoned the projects after doing only minimal work. 

kyle-arienta-denver-police-copy.jpg
Kyle Arienta  CBS

The indictment claims Arienta allegedly convinced several former clients and friends to send him "investments" on a construction project that did not exist, ultimately stealing approximately $1.7 million from these victims through September of this year. 

In a separate case, Arienta is also being charged with 11 counts of completed or attempted home burglaries that happened in Denver's Crestmoor, Hilltop, Wash Park and Belcaro neighborhoods in November. Additional cases remain under investigation. 

Investigators believe Arienta, 40, is responsible for the burglaries between Nov. 3 and Nov. 22. He was arrested Dec. 6 with the assistance of Cherry Hills police.

crestmoor-park-burglar-pics.jpg
The man suspected of burglarizing homes near Crestmoor Park around Thanksgiving.  CBS

"Mr. Arienta is accused of violating the trust of numerous clients and friends, as well as burglarizing numerous homes, and these charges are an important step toward holding him accountable for his alleged crimes. I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators in my office, the Colorado Division of Securities, and the officers and detectives with the Denver Police Department and the Cherry Hills Village Police Department, whose hard work on these cases has gotten us to this point," said DA McCann in a statement. 

Arienta remains in custody at the Denver Jail and is scheduled to appear in Denver District Court on Friday morning. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 3:02 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

