5 people shot at apartment homes on Girard Ave in Denver, no arrests made
Five people were in the hospital on Wednesday night after they were injured in a shooting at apartment homes, Denver Police Department confirmed with CBS News Colorado. No arrests have been made.
According to DPD, officer were responding to apartment homes at 9600 E Girard Avenue for the shooting, where three people were taken to the hospital after being injured. A DPD detective confirmed two other people took themselves to the hospital after the shooting. This scene is close to Cherry Creek Reservoir.
No arrests had been made in the initial response to the shooting location, and DPD did not have any suspect information.
There was no known cause for the shooting when CBS News Colorado spoke to police.
