Denver and Front Range will see first snow of the year this weekend

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for a winter storm coming into Colorado. After a foggy start it will be cold Saturday as cloud cover continues to increase ahead of our next winter storm moving in from Utah. Most locations in the Denver metro area will be in the low 40s with 30s in the mountains.

Moderate snow for the mountains begins Saturday afternoon, increasing this evening/overnight. Winter weather advisories have been posted for most of the northern and central mountains through Sunday afternoon. Gusty winds could cause blowing and drifting snow making for hazardous mountain travel. In the high country, 4-10 inches of snow accumulation is likely by Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon we could see freezing drizzle across northeast Colorado. Snow will then spread south through the plains this evening. It's possible to see a couple of heavy bands of snow in Morgan, Washington and Logan Counties with up to 5 inches of snow possible. Accumulation will be mostly light, for the metro area, with limited if any accumulation west of I-25. East of I-25, 1-3 inches of accumulation is expected. Current models show a slight northwesterly and thus drying component, which could limit potential accumulation. On the west side of town, it wouldn't be surprising for some locations to stay dry.

Snow will clear up on Sunday morning, leaving a much colder afternoon. Sunday's highs are expected to stay in the 30s. Bundle up if you're heading to the Broncos game! By halftime, temperatures will likely be just below freezing. Our next storm system arrives Monday night into Tuesday bringing another chance for snow.