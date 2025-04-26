Denver food trucks encouraged to cut costs, go green with grant program

A food truck in Denver has given up its gas generator and is encouraging other food trucks to cut costs and go green.

It goes beyond cars, the Regional Air Quality Council is offering a grant to help food trucks go electric. Food trucks like Amore Pizza, which has been serving New York-style pizza to Denverites for the last 10 years.

"I think we have the best pizza in town," said owner Jiho Tighrine.

CBS

Tighrine said he'll do anything to ensure his customers are happy, which includes going green by ditching his old gas generator and switching to a clean electric system.

For customers waiting in line, the pollution from food trucks might not even cross their minds. But the noise, the smell and the impact on the air are real. A single food truck running for eight hours with a gas generator can emit 165 pounds of carbon dioxide. That's the equivalent of burning 83 pounds of coal, according to the EPA.

According to the American Lung Association's "State of the Air Report," Denver has some of the most polluted air in the country. Denver, Aurora and Greeley are sixth in the nation for most polluted cities.

CBS

David Sabados with the Regional Air Quality Council said, "Anytime you see a generator out working, just imagine 83 pounds of coal right next to it. And that's what it would be using for the day."

Last year, the council launched "Engines Off," a grant program that offers food trucks the opportunity to switch to electric. The program covers 80% of the cost up to $20,000.

"Some people ask about the upfront costs, and that's why we made the grants as large as they are," explained Sabados.

Tighrine said he used to spend around $300 a month on gas, but now his electric bill costs just $50.

"It's just like a Tesla," said Tighrine. "You go charge your car and you go in the morning. It lasts me at least 20 hours a day." He thinks it's a change for the better.

Regional Air Quality Council

The program has funded 30 food trucks so far, but the council hopes to convert 100 mobile businesses. Grant applications are still open, and the application is available online.

Sabados said, "We can show that we could be replacing a lot of these generators out in the world, and that same technology can be used at construction sites and elsewhere."