Denver is pausing food licensing, moving process online

The City of Denver is putting a pause on issuing food licenses. From July 7 – July 27, 2023, the Department of Excise and Licenses will not be accepting applications for food licenses. The Department is moving food licensing online, and won't be processing new or renewal applications for those 20-days.

"This is a really important step when you look at the required business licensing in Denver and occupational licensing because this is one of the most common licenses that's issued across Denver," said Eric Escudero, spokesman for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

In addition to moving the application online, the City is also simplifying the processes. The changes include:

New and renewal license applicants will need to provide information about their food processing activities.

There will be a flat application fee of $150 for all wholesale and retail food licenses.

There will be fewer wholesale and retail licensing fee categories to choose from.

This is part of a larger effort by Excise and Licenses to move more business online. In 2017, none of the required business and occupational licenses were available online. In 2023, 79-percent of licensing business can be done online, which reduces stress and wait times at the Department. In 2022, in-person traffic at the Department was down to 8,000 people, which compares to 23,800 total customers in 2018.

Escudero said that the Department of Excise and Licenses is hopeful that there won't be too many people inconvenienced by the pause in food licensing. There is a 90-day grace period to renew a food license, so many people will be able to complete their application in the new online system. Those needing a new license can contact the Department to make arrangements. The new online system should be up and running on July, 28, 2023.