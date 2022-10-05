Denver's first freeze is still not in the forecast which is unusual

On average, the first freeze of the season in the Denver metro area arrives on October 7. It's guaranteed to be later than average year.

The First Alert Weather Team at CBS News Colorado is forecasting overnight lows to drop into the 30s along the Front Range next week but a freeze is not expected.

Although the average first freeze is on October 7, it has not occurred on that actual date in the last 10 years.

2021 - Oct. 13

2020 - Sept. 8 (tied with 1962 for earliest on record)

2019 - Oct. 9

2018 - Oct. 10

2017 - Oct. 9

2016 - Oct. 6

2015 - Oct. 28

2014 - Oct. 3

2013 - Oct. 4

2012 - Oct. 5

In 2020 the first freeze occurred on September 8 which tied with 1962 for the earliest freeze on record in the city. Then in 2021 the first freeze arrived about a week late on October 13. Odds are good it will occur sometime after October 15 this year.

By the way, when it comes to the first measurable snow in Denver, the average date is October 18. At this time, it appears the first measurable snow this season will also come later than average.

The first snow in 2021 was more than 6 weeks later than average and set a record for the latest first snow ever measured in Denver. The previous record had been November 21, 1934 so it was a huge record last year.

It's unlikely the Front Range will wait until December for the first snow this season. If it doesn't snow in October, it almost always does in November. Denver's average snowfall in November is 7.4 inches. October averages 4.1 inches but there have been many years when no snow fell in October.