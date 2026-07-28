Denver firefighters rush to dumpster fire that spread to nearby building

Early Tuesday morning, firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a dumpster fire that had spread to a nearby building. According to fire officials, the fire ignited in a dumpster at 1533 Champa Street sometime after 5 a.m.

Denver firefighters rushed to a dumpster fire that spread to nearby building at 15th and Champa Street. Denver Fire Department

When crews arrived, they found the blaze had spread through a window of a nearby building, burning into a storage room and the roofline.

Crews remained on scene searching for what they described as "hidden fire." No injuries were reported.

Denver firefighters rushed to a dumpster fire that spread to a building at 1533 Champa Street. Denver Fire Department

What caused the fire is being investigated.