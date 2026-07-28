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Denver firefighters rush to dumpster fire that spread to nearby building

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Early Tuesday morning, firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a dumpster fire that had spread to a nearby building. According to fire officials, the fire ignited in a dumpster at 1533 Champa Street sometime after 5 a.m.

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Denver firefighters rushed to a dumpster fire that spread to nearby building at 15th and Champa Street.  Denver Fire Department

When crews arrived, they found the blaze had spread through a window of a nearby building, burning into a storage room and the roofline. 

Crews remained on scene searching for what they described as "hidden fire." No injuries were reported. 

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Denver firefighters rushed to a dumpster fire that spread to a building at 1533 Champa Street.  Denver Fire Department

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

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