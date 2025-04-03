Denver firefighters rush to burning multi-family building
Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning multi-family building at Fairmount Drive and Alameda Avenue on Thursday morning. Crews said when they arrived about 7:30 a.m., they found smoke pouring from the building.
The structure is a multi-family building with several units. One person was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene but was not transported to the hospital.
What caused the fire is being investigated. At least one unit suffered heavy fire damage.