Denver firefighters rush to burning multi-family building

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning multi-family building at Fairmount Drive and Alameda Avenue on Thursday morning. Crews said when they arrived about 7:30 a.m., they found smoke pouring from the building. 

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning apartment building at Fairmount Drive and Alameda Avenue. CBS

The structure is a multi-family building with several units. One person was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene but was not transported to the hospital.

What caused the fire is being investigated. At least one unit suffered heavy fire damage. 

