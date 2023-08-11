Watch CBS News
Denver Fire investigates explosion that destroyed building on Lincoln Street

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Officials with the Denver Fire Department told CBS News Colorado that the investigation into the explosion that destroyed a building on Lincoln Street will be a lengthy one. The explosion happened about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of S. Lincoln Street.

One person was injured and a dog was killed in the collapse. The investigation is expected to take a while due to the size of the scene and the amount of debris. 

"It looked like a bomb went off. Like very scary. Very scary. It's just gone," said one neighbor. "It looks like the whole thing just caved in. So, not good. It's pretty much gone and then the houses next to it are very messed up as well."

 Multiple neighbors were displaced, including those next door to the property that collapsed.    

Xcel Energy crews shut off natural gas to the neighborhood on Thursday night and a fence was constructed around the area. 

