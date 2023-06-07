Denver Film adds "JAWS" to long list of movies to be shown at Film on the Rocks
Denver Film announced on Wednesday, the hit movie "JAWS" was added to the long list movies set to be shown for Film on the Rocks this summer.
Other movies that will be featured this summer includes "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Return of the Jedi" as well as cultural phenomenons like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick."
JAWS will be shown at Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 6 with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the film starting at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and 35 for VIP access. Get more information about the movies at Red Rocks Amphitheatre at denverfilm.org.
It was reported that several bands will provide entertainment before the films.
Film on the Rocks 2023 schedule:
June 12: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
June 19: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
July 6: JAWS
July 10: Top Gun: Maverick
July 24: Mamma Mia!
Aug. 21: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
