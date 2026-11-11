Denver Feminist Chorus unites voices for a cause

The Denver Feminist Chorus is an LGBTQIA+ and allied chorus of mostly treble singers. Nearly 200 soprano and alto voices who sing together often with a message.

"We're singing a concert called 'Be My Neighbor: Immigrants Belong Here,' which is a concert exploring the realities of immigrants in the United States," said Hannah Kimball, Artistic Director of Denver Feminist Chorus.

Songs that were chosen to challenge, inspire and explore the trials and tribulations of living in America.

"Singing in a choir is something that just feels unmatched. You're just singing together. Your synapses are firing at the same time. You're saying the same powerful words at the same time," Kimball explained.

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Denver Feminist Chorus was founded in 1984 by a group of lesbian singers who wanted a creative outlet.

"People just needed a community and a lot of the lesbians in the choir felt like they couldn't be listed in the programs or had to remain anonymous," Kimball said.

They were determined to perform and make a difference. Today's choir has that same resolve.

"I hope that audiences start to understand and maybe relate to the issues. But I also hope that they'll be energized to make a change in their community and to move forward with hope," Kimball said.

This chorus is making art with an understanding that voices raised in unison can call for compassion.

Denver Feminist Chorus is performing "Be My Neighbor: Immigrants Belong Here" on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Click here to get tickets.

LINK: For more information about Denver Arts Week

The Denver Feminist Chorus concert is one of nearly 500 events that are going on as part of Denver Arts Week. VISIT Denver hosted the celebration from November 6 - 15, 2026.