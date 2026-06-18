Denver Federal Center will soon be home to new food lab

A new food lab is being built at the Denver Federal Center, which has been designed to strengthen food safety across the country. The U.S. General Services Administration and Health and Human Services, along with the Food and Drug Administration, broke ground on the project on Wednesday.

Federal officials said the new lab will expand the FDA's research capability to manage foodborne illness outbreaks and ensure safety for food, drugs and cosmetics.

A rendering of what the new food lab will look like at the Denver Federal Center. US GSA

The $228 million project will include 16,500 square feet of new lab space for microbiology and 14,000 square feet for chemistry, according to the GSA.

"By replacing outdated infrastructure, expanding laboratory space, and delivering purpose-built facilities for our federal partners, we are enhancing the FDA's ability to ensure food safety and provide lasting security to American taxpayers and the nation," said GSA Administrator Edward C. Forst in a statement.

The project is set for completion in early 2029.