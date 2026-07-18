Denver farmers market shoppers weigh food safety concerns amid national Cyclospora outbreak

As an ongoing outbreak of Cyclosporiasis continues to make national headlines, many shoppers are turning to local sources, like Denver's City Park Farmers Market, for their leafy greens.

Brandon Soto has been coming to the market for about a decade, drawn to the local vendors and fresh produce.

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"I have some beautiful purple radishes, some ground lamb and incredible peaches," Soto said.

But the leafy radishes also sparked a conversation about a recent cyclospora outbreak and whether the illness has changed the way shoppers think about buying fresh produce.

Soto said he has heard concerns on social media and in the news and wants to make informed decisions to protect himself and his family.

On a scale of one to 10, he said his concern about cyclospora is about a "six or seven."

"I caught some grumbles on social media, heard things in the news; just making sure I'm making choices to keep me and my family safe is most important to me," Soto said.

For farmers market vendors, the outbreak has also brought more attention to where food comes from.

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Jade Sato, a local farm owner, said the recent coverage has helped inform people about the benefits of buying locally.

"Since the news broke about Cyclospora, a lot of good journalism practices have happened where people have been informed through the news that buying local reduces your chances a lot," Sato said.

She said the Front Range is home to many local producers, meaning food may travel shorter distances before reaching consumers.

"Boulder, Longmont, Front Range area, a lot of local producers, so a shorter amount of drive cuts down exposure to potential illnesses," Sato said.

For Soto, the recent outbreak is a reminder for shoppers to think carefully about their choices.

"There is a concern, indeed, and I think we should just think responsibly and thoughtfully," he said.