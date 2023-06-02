Denver fans go out, stay in, but watch and love their Nuggets

They flowed into bars and watch parties. They crowded into bars and outdoor spaces like McGregor Square. They set aside emails and work that needed to get done and watched the Nuggets.

Game 1 of the NBA Final matched the Nuggets and the Heat. It was a match of the casual fan and the serious. Some would use it as an excuse to party, others to focus on the game win intensity.

But all, expressed confidence in their team.

"We have the best player in the world; Nikola Jokic," said a Nuggets fan and recent University of Colorado grad outside Tom's Watch Bar. "Jamal Murray is averaging 30 points per game, MPJ, Aaron Gordon. We have the best team in the league."

At Tom's Watch Bar, fan after fan predicted a win in four or five games. Waiters and waitresses hustled drinks and food and worked late picking up glasses and trash and sweeping floors. The work, said one smiling worker, was easy after a win.

"I think we had a great game so far, we're up 1-0." said Nuggets fan Andy Lopez. "Everyone played well, Jokic got another triple-double and we'll see where it takes us. We still got three more wins to go, so job's not finished."