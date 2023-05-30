Warehouse business goes up in flames in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood

Abandoned warehouse goes up in flames in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood

A warehouse business went up in flames in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood of Denver on Monday evening. Denver Fire Department told CBS News Colorado there was no one inside. But the building was not vacant, and a business planned to open on Tuesday.

According to Denver Fire Department's tweet, crews were responding to the warehouse fire near E 48th Ave and Colorado Boulevard. The considerable amount of flames at the warehouse required firefighters to make a defensive attack when initially on scene, as flames were brought under control.

Large amounts of smoke and flames were visible to neighbors and drivers on the Colorado Blvd. corridor.

***Video by Robert in Wheat Ridge***

The fire remained under investigation on Monday evening. CBS Colorado was still working to confirm what kind of business was involved on Monday evening, as DFD said it had not been determined as of 6 p.m.