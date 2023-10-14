Denver drops to first freeze with warm up on the way

A cool and calm Saturday with a warming trend right around the corner

We made it to the weekend! Boy, was it chilly this Saturday morning! Denver hit it's first official freeze with 29 degrees at DIA for the days low temperature.

We have a few clouds mixed with sunshine for the morning with a small wave cloud over the Front Range early in the day. This may make for a challenge for viewing the partial annular eclipse at 10:36 am.

Now it is time for a warm up. We have a cool but, mostly sunny Saturday on the way for Colorado. There may be a few clouds hear and there as the day goes on.

Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 for our lower elevations with mostly 40s to low 50s for the mountains.

A warming trend takes over on Sunday through the middle of next week. With highs warming to near normal levels Sunday and above normal on Monday and Tuesday. In fact, the Denver metro area may get close to 80 on Tuesday!

The next cold front arrives Wednesday with a slight chance for a few showers.