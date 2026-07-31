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Driver leads police on chase from Denver to Thornton

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share your story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Brian Sherrod

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A driver who took off when police tried to make a traffic stop in Denver led police on a chase early Friday morning.

It started at approximately 5 a.m. near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Highway 6.

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CBS

 
Police said the driver was male but haven't identified him.

The pursuit ended near East 168th Avenue and Highway 7 when the car crashed into a semi truck.

There were injuries in the crash, but authorities haven't said so far who got hurt.

After the crash, Highway 7 was closed from Interstate 25 to Washington Street and 168th was closed at Weld County Road 11.

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