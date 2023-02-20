Denver closes stretch of Speer Boulevard northbound for new Larimer Street bridge over Cherry Creek

There was a full closure on a stretch of Speer Boulevard northbound on Monday in Denver. This was to make way for a road project to construct a new bridge on Larimer Street over Cherry Creek in the downtown area.

According to the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure press release, northbound Speer would be closed from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. between Lawrence Street and Market Street to make way for staging and placement of girders for the new bridge.

DOTI

"DOTI is utilizing voter-approved Elevate Denver bonds to replace the 64-year-old bridge and to re-create Larimer Street between 15th Street and Speer Boulevard in a way that makes it more accessible and enjoyable," the department shared in its press release.

One hundred-foot-long, concrete girders will become the new bridge's primary support system. They will be set in place by a crane before bridge construction begins.

DOTI closure maps:

Drivers will be diverted into downtown on Lawrence St, with message boards set up along Speer to alert drivers and give them advance notice.

New features for the finished bridge will include a two-way protected bikeway, 12-foot-wide sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, more seating options, public art and trees. A single travel lane for cars will also be maintained.

Residents who live near the bridge project and regularly use this stretch of Speer Boulevard were encouraged to plan ahead and consider an alternate route.

The new bridge on Larimer over Cherry Creek is anticipated to be completed in fall this year.