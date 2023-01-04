Larimer Street Bridge gets makeover to make more room for pedestrians

Denver is replacing the Larimer Street Bridge over Cherry Creek between 14th and Speer Boulevard. The 64-year-old bridge will get an upgrade that includes more space for people to walk or bike through the downtown area.

City of Denver

There will also be 12-foot-wide sidewalks, more seating and a two-way protected bikeway.

City of Denver

Construction should wrap up in the fall of this year. The City of Denver has not released a date on when construction will begin.