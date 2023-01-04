Watch CBS News
Local News

Larimer Street Bridge gets makeover to make more room for pedestrians

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Larimer Street bridge over Cherry Creek to be replaced
Larimer Street bridge over Cherry Creek to be replaced 00:35

Denver is replacing the Larimer Street Bridge over Cherry Creek between 14th and Speer Boulevard. The 64-year-old bridge will get an upgrade that includes more space for people to walk or bike through the downtown area. 

conceptual-aerial-view-larimer-st-project-copy.jpg
City of Denver

There will also be 12-foot-wide sidewalks, more seating and a two-way protected bikeway. 

conceptual-street-view-rendering-larimer-bridge-project-copy.jpg
City of Denver

Construction should wrap up in the fall of this year. The City of Denver has not released a date on when construction will begin. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 11:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.