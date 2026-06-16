Popular Denver dog park could be forced to close because of a change in Colorado law

A popular Denver dog park called Broadway Bark could be forced to close because of a recent change in Colorado law. That has prompted residents to rally in support of keeping it open.

The dog park on Broadway sits on privately owned land owned by the company D4 Urban. For the past several years, the property has benefited from a tax exemption that owners say helped offset the costs of maintaining the public space. But a new state law passed in 2025 changed the rules governing certain property tax exemptions granted through metropolitan districts, putting the park's future in question.

Residents who use the park say it has become an important amenity for the neighborhood.

"I think a lot of people picked this area because of the dog park," said Cassidy, a Denver resident and nurse who recently moved nearby.

Cassidy said the park was a major factor in her decision to live in the area because of its proximity to work and the lack of comparable dog parks nearby.

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The park opened in 2023 and is located on land leased to Broadway Park North Metropolitan District. D4 Urban CEO Dan Cohen said the company invested roughly $250,000 to build and maintain the space, including fencing, grading, amenities and ongoing upkeep.

"Unfortunately, without the tax exemption, it is not feasible," Cohen said.

Under the new law, the park's tax exemption is no longer automatic. Cohen said Denver City Council will ultimately decide whether to reinstate the exemption.

"For property that's in transition, waiting to be developed, vacant for whatever reason, why not create the incentives that allow private developers to create spaces that are available to the public instead of taking them away?" Cohen said.

In response to the possible closure, residents have launched a grassroots campaign, posting signs, collecting signatures and encouraging neighbors to voice their support.

"There aren't really a whole lot of other dog parks, at least not this size, anywhere super close," said Cassidy. "So please keep it open for the Denver community."

The park remains open for now. The property owner is expected to submit a statement to the Denver Assessor's Office in the coming weeks. After that, Denver City Council will have 63 days to decide whether to reinstate the tax exemption. A decision could come as early as July or August.