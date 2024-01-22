Denver currently sheltering 4,277 migrants, $40+ million spent so far on support efforts

The City and County of Denver was sheltering 4,277 migrants as of Jan. 22. So far, Denver has spent more than $40 million on support efforts for 37,844 migrants from the southern border.

The city is operating seven non-congregate migrant shelters for newcomers as well as two congregate shelters for those migrants experiencing homelessness. The city is partnering with the Archdiocese of Denver to provide bridge housing for a limited number of families with children.

Denver has received a reimbursement award of $3.5 million from the State of Colorado. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has advanced $1.6 million, and approved Denver for reimbursement of another $9 million in federal assistance.



Last week the city placed a pause on donations from the community after space ran out due to an overwhelming response.

Denver released a statement that read in part, ...those who wish to help should consider giving to the Newcomers Fund. Donations will go directly to the city's nonprofit partners who are supporting migrants with resource navigation, work authorization, shelter and other services. You can also help by volunteering to support the response.