Denver returns to "Cow Town" status as dozens of Longhorns kick off National Western Stock Show Parade

Dozens of Longhorns to kick off National Western Stock Show Parade in Denver

Dozens of Longhorns to kick off National Western Stock Show Parade in Denver

Dozens of Longhorns to kick off National Western Stock Show Parade in Denver

At noon on Thursday, dozens of Longhorn cattle will make their way along the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the National Western Stock Show Parade. It's a tradition that dates back to 2006 when the parade featured a downtown cattle drive.

This year, the herd of Texas Longhorns comes from Silverado Ranch, headquartered at Monument and Ellicott in Colorado. As with every year, cowhands from several area ranches will keep the cattle in line as they are herded through the city streets.

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 05: Handlers lead longhorn cattle up 17th Ave during the National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade on January 05, 2023, in downtown Denver. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos legend Randy Gradishar is the grand marshal of this year's parade to kick off the 118th Stock Show. The parade route will take the cattle drive from Union Station to 17th Street to Glenarm Place and is open to the public.

The stock show opens its doors at 9 a.m. on Jan. 6. There are more than 300 events and activities, including horse shows, pro rodeos, family events, shopping and livestock shows.

RELATED: RTD to pause downtown light rail service during National Western Stock Show Parade

"We are so excited to open our doors for the 118th edition of Stock Show," said Paul Andrews, President & CEO of the National Western Stock Show, in a statement. "Based on our livestock entries, rodeo, and event ticket sales, and the sheer excitement around our state, Stock Show is the place to be this month."

According to the Common Sense Institute, the economic impact of the Stock Show for the 16-day event totaled $171 million in economic activity in 2023.

RTD announced that it will pause downtown light rail service during the National Western Stock Show Parade with the D and H lines terminating at the Convention Center Station and the L Lines will not be operating during the parade.

The parade is at noon but you can watch as CBS News Colorado's Kennedy Cook follows the parade route at 1 p.m. on CBS News Colorado's steam.

LINK: National Western Stock Show