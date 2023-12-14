Denver Broncos legend Randy Gradishar named National Western Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal

Denver Broncos legend Randy Gradishar has been named the grand marshal of the National Western Stock Show Parade. Denver is set to kick off the 118th Stock Show on Jan. 4 with the annual parade.

Randy Gradishar CBS

The All-Pro Middle Linebacker is considered a football great with his time as the leader of the "Orange Crush Defense" during his years with the Broncos in the 1970s.

He said he's incredibly proud to serve as the grand marshall and play a role in encouraging youth to do their best.

"I'm incredibly proud to serve as this year's Stock Show parade Grand Marshal and hope to encourage our youth to be their best, develop strong core values and embody a dedicated work ethic," stated Gradishar. "The National Western Stock Show mission is phenomenal, investing in tomorrow's standout leaders!"

"It is a great honor to have a football legend and dedicated Colorado ambassador for veterans like Randy Gradishar to lead our Stock Show parade," said Paul Andrews, President & CEO of the National Western Stock Show, in a statement. "Randy embodies the values of tradition and service on which the Stock Show is founded."

Gradishar was among those selected as senior finalists in August for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.