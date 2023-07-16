Denver to open cooling centers Monday amid extreme heat

With extreme heat expected in the metro area Monday, the city and county of Denver is opening indoor cooling centers to help people escape the heat.

The high temperatures are forecast near 100 degrees, so the recreation centers will be open to the public for free during regular business hours.

All Denver Public Library locations -- except the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library and Westwood Branch Library -- are open to the public as an indoor reprieve from the heat. For information about library hours visit: denverlibrary.org/locations.

High temperatures can cause illness, including heat stroke, and even death, making it particularly dangerous for people who work outdoors and Denver's unhoused population.

With these temperatures threatening the metro area, Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment offers the following tips to prevent heat-related illness:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness. If your home is not air-conditioned, visit one of Denver's cooling stations;

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink;

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, instead take cool showers or baths to cool down;

Don't use the stove or oven to cook-it will make you and your house hotter;

Don't drink alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine;

Limit your outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest.

If you must be outside during the heat of the day, follow these tips:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen;

Pace your activity and rest often;

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual;

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.

Street outreach teams are also providing referrals for unhoused people to shelters and cooling centers. For more information on overnight and day shelters for individuals and families, visit the Department of Housing Stability's Find Shelter webpage.

Denver Animal Protection is also reminding people to never leave their pets alone in vehicles.