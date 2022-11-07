Denver Clerk & Recorder prioritizes Election Day safety for voters, workers

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez has released a statement on safety as Colorado prepares for Election Day on Tuesday. This midterm election year, Lopez said making sure the voting process is safe is a priority.

Statement from Denver Clerk & Recorder on Election Safety:

"Due to the current climate, it is important that voters hear directly from our office about the measures we are taking to ensure their safety and the safety of the election workers. Voters and election judges can be assured that their safety is our number one priority. We are in full compliance with the new state law that protects voters and our election workers, and our judges are trained every election by fulltime staff on everything from how to react to emergency situations to simple de-escalation tactics. We value our partnership with law enforcement who provide ongoing and timely emergency support at our request to keep all our workers and voters. Poll watchers are an important piece of elections integrity. People who are not certified as a poll watcher, actively voting, or working as an election judge cannot loiter in voting locations. Anyone who is designated as a poll watcher is certified, trained and assigned to that location to ensure they are credentialed to be there. It is important to go to your county clerk or a designated representative to get the most accurate official elections information, and we ask that you report any disturbances by dialing 311 option 8. Reporting to us allows us to get the clearest, firsthand information and to issue the quickest response. In Colorado, we have numerous ways for voters to choose from to cast their ballot, and I want to assure our voters and judges that any method they choose is safe and secure."