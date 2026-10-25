Denver's Civic Center Park celebrates Día de los Muertos with art, food and music

Denver's Civic Center Park came alive on Saturday with color and music to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

The holiday honors loved ones who have passed away. Saturday's event featured community altars, traditional music and dances and more than 50 food and art vendors.

A visitor at Denver Civic Center Park stops to admire an ofrenda. CBS

Amanda Deleon, who attended the celebration, shared how much it means for the community to come together.

"Everyone's here to commemorate their loved ones and honor them, not necessarily mourn their passing but keep their spirit in them and alive," said Deleon.

A dance performance at the Día de Muertos celebration in Denver. CBS

Meanwhile, an exhibit in Denver is also celebrating the holiday by showcasing catrinas and other artwork.

The skeletal character "La Catrina" is a regular sight at Día de los Muertos celebrations. The portrayal began as a satirical jab at Mexico's elite for not valuing their native culture. Over time, it became a figure that highlights the complexity of Mexican culture.

La Catrina at the Catrinas en Mi Ciudad exhibit in Denver. CBS

At the month-long Catrinas en Mi Ciudad exhibition at the Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, visitors can enjoy artwork inspired by Día de los Muertos, including cultural art, communal storytelling and light installations. It ends in a celebration on Nov. 1.