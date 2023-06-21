Denver City Council approves 2 additional Colorado Safe Parking sites

The Denver City Council has approved an extra $600,000 to add two more parking lots aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness. The Colorado Safe Parking Initiative runs 13 sites across the Denver metro area. Soon there will be a total of four in Denver.

According to the nonprofit, those sites themselves are mostly offered by the property owner at no charge. But they use funds to get electric and Wi-Fi service to the lot, sanitation and most of all supportive services with case management. There is also limited funds for emergency needs like motel rooms in severe weather, medical respite or help with work boots, gas cards to get to work, and limited car repairs.

The current 13 sites are in the following cities:

Broomfield: 3

Aurora: 2

Commerce City: 2

Denver: 2

Lakewood: 3

Golden: 1

People experiencing homelessness usually get a vehicle so they at least have a place to rest, but sometimes there is no place to park their vehicle safely.

The Colorado Safe Parking Initiative says this is a step in the right direction, but they will only be able to serve less than half of the people who need a place to park their vehicle, the need is huge.

The nonprofit first started its work in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic to help those people who were losing their homes and turning to living in their cars.

People like Sheila Pendleton, a safe parker in Denver, benefit from this since she has been living in her vehicle for two years.

"Before that, I was couch surfing, and so I recently changed vehicles because the one that I had, died," said Pendleton.

Like many, she became homeless during the pandemic and turned to services like the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative to refrain from living on the streets.

"Before I started parking here, I would park around parks, I would park around wealthy neighborhoods where I assumed they had surveillance because that made me feel better," said Pendleton.

The parking lots typically hold eight to 25 spaces. Most sites have Wi-Fi, portable restrooms, surveillance cameras and supportive services with case managers.

"They help you navigate the system if you are not familiar with it and sometimes it works out," added Pendleton.

According to Colorado Safe Parking Initiative, at least 30% of those in their program are employed while 75% are newly homeless.

"We've been seeing homelessness grow for quite a long time and certainly over the years of the pandemic and folks aren't really stable again, yet," said Terrell Curtis, executive director of Colorado Safe Parking Initiative.

Those interested need to fill out an information form on the nonprofit's website, detail their need and if approved they will then get a parking permit.

"So that's their space every night while they need it, most folks stay an average of about four months and we see 30% move into stable housing," said Curtis.

The nonprofit currently has a waitlist. Most people have had to wait up to 10 days for a spot. People like Sheila are just thankful to have a parking spot.

"It's a good program and it's really important," said Pendleton.

Two new lots will be added in Denver and the nonprofit is currently looking for those safe parking locations. The funds are used to pay for electricity and supportive services like case managers.

The third location aims to open at the end of the year, and the fourth location in August 2024.