Denver children meet Black Santa: 'it's definitely different for Black kids to see someone similar to them'

Children in Five Points had a chance to meet Santa this week. Everyone knows the stereotypical Santa. He's often shown as an older white man with jolly red cheeks. There's nothing wrong with that Santa - but lately, kids are seeing a version of Santa their parents never knew.

Families visited Brother Jeff's Cultural Center to pick some last-minute gifts for their children. There were over a thousand toys to choose from, from basketballs to Barbie dolls.

Before the good boys and girls picked up their toys, they got to sit with Santa. But the Santa they met wasn't your typical Saint Nick.

This Santa was Black.

Most of these children have never seen a Black Santa. Parents at the drive say it's important for kids to see someone positive who looks like them.

"I think it gives her more belief and it gives her more hope," said one child's mother. "We're capable of anything. That's why we came to see Black Santa Claus. It shows we're capable of anything."

Yur'Majesty is 9. He's a kid, but he knows who brings him presents. His little sister is still young enough to believe.

He sat next to Black Santa and didn't spoil it. He knows how important this is.

"Normally they're in malls, white Santa. And we're thinking like, well, 'where's the Black ones? Where, where's that part?'" he asked. "It's definitely different for Black kids to see someone similar to them."