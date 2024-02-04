Denver Center's "Space Explorers: The Infinite" opens at Stanley Marketplace

One of the most immersive and inspiring experiences to ever come to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is now welcoming guests. "Space Explorers: The Infinite" opened Sunday evening at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.

The Infinite is a virtual reality experience that transfers visitors from the marketplace to the International Space Station. The project took more than three years to shoot alongside astronauts in the ISS.

"It feels like the infinity," said Chantal Castunguay, a visitor to the experience.

Visitors to the experience are treated to a one-of-a-kind opportunity. By putting on a headset, visitors are taken to the ISS and walk through the halls of the space station, with Earth spinning below.

"It is almost overwhelming because it is so big and beautiful," Castunguay said. "It is a mixture of art and space exploration."

The experience, which will be at the Stanley Marketplace through early May, is great for those older than 8 years old. And, it can be experienced by those of all abilities.

"It felt pretty real," said Siegfried Falka, a visitor to the experience.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas flew to Montreal, Canada for an exclusive advanced preview of The Infinite prior to its departure for Colorado.

There, visitors to the experience all said they absolutely loved getting such a realistic look at life in space.

"It was really cool. We got to go out in space and really see the astronaut's perspective to live out there," said Josh McClanahan, a visitor. "I remember looking down and seeing the Earth. It was ginormous. It was super cool.

Families explored the experience, some holding hands as they experienced the awe of life in space.

Through your virtual reality goggles, you are able to not only walk through the space station but also interact indirectly with real astronauts. Videos recorded in space years ago allow you to learn about life in the ISS from the perspective of astronauts.

"It feels like you are connected with other people on earth. It feels like you are part of something much bigger," Castunguay said.

Felix Lajeunesse, the experience's co-creator, said one of his biggest rewards is getting to see the public experience what he spent so long working on. He said it was great getting to see people of all ages experience something that, prior, was only left to the imagination.

"That is why it felt so important to work to capture that experience and bring it back to the world," Lajeunesse said. "You get to see people become kids again. You see so many people having so much joy and so much fun. Just letting go and exploring and being in the moment, and that is quite a beautiful site to see."

"Space Explorers: The Infinite" is an experience you can find at the Stanley Marketplace from Feb. 4 through May 5. For more information on tickets visit https://theinfiniteexperience.world/denver#lieu

"It is a wonderful-wonderful experience," Castunguay said.

