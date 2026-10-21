Denver business owner calls for more police action after nearly $8,000 in tools stolen from work van

A Denver small business owner is calling for more action from police after thieves broke into his work van and stole nearly $8,000 worth of tools, leaving his business unable to operate for several days.

Elliot Charles' work van was filled with tools before thieves took everything. Elliot Charles

Elliot Charles, owner of Peak HVAC Heating & Air Conditioning LLC, said someone smashed the passenger side window of his work van and stole the equipment he relies on to make a living.

Charles discovered the theft on the morning of Oct. 12.

"I put every single thing that I earn back into this company," Charles said. "They stole all of our tools that we were supposed to use for the job."

Charles left his engineering career in Houston to return to Colorado with his family and start his own business, investing his life savings into the company.

"I mean, tens of thousands of dollars in order to get up and running," Charles said. "Obviously, I put my life savings into this business."

Just months after launching the business, Charles said the theft forced him to temporarily shut down operations.

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"We were out of business for pretty much a week," Charles said.

Charles said he filed a police report, but no officer responded to the scene to investigate the break-in.

"The cop told me on the phone they don't have anyone to help me," Charles said.

He also said his commercial auto insurance policy does not cover the stolen equipment, leaving him responsible for replacing the tools.

Charles said he has spent thousands of dollars on security measures and insurance to protect his business, but the theft has left him questioning whether those protections are enough. He said he remains hesitant to restock his van because of ongoing security concerns.

Beyond the financial loss, Charles said the experience has shaken his sense of safety in the community. He emphasized that he is not seeking donations. Instead, he wants police to investigate the theft and help recover his equipment.

"I need the police to do their job so that I could do my job," Charles said.

Elliot Charles

Under Colorado law, theft of property valued between $5,000 and $20,000 is classified as a Class 5 felony.

CBS Colorado reached out to DPD for comment and is waiting on a response.