Broncos training camp practices start this week, and all of them are currently sold out

For the first time at Broncos training camp, fans will be required to have a ticket. Tickets are free but there are only a selected amount available this year -- and as of early Monday afternoon they were all sold out. Training camp practices get going this week and continue through Aug. 17.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at training camp in 2022. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Training camp takes place on the practice fields at Broncos headquarters, which the team now calls the Centura Health Training Center. It's located in Englewood at 13403 Broncos Parkway.

The capacity for fans is now limited to 3,000 and if fans won't end up being able to use their tickets they are encouraged to return the tickets through their Ticketmaster account.

Fans generally sit on the berm on the west end of the practice fields, and it can get hot so sunscreen and water are important. Fans can bring seat pads that as long as they don't have pockets or zippers and aren't bigger than 18 inches wide. Only small soft sided coolers are allowed. The stadium policy that's in effect at Empower Field at Mile High is also in effect at training camp. That means the bags must be no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and they must be clear.

Practices start at 10 a.m. and generally last between 2 and 2 1/2 hours. Gates open at 9 a.m. and parking is limited this year because of construction. There will be metal detectors fans need to go through.

Practices will happen on July 28, 29 & 31 and Aug. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 15, 16 & 17. The July 29 practice is a special one. It's titled "Training Camp: Back Together Weekend" and will have fun and games, Miles the Mascot, Broncos cheerleaders, autograph sessions with former Broncos and the chance to take photos with the team's 3 Super Bowl trophies.

One of the most popular parts of training camp is the fan autograph sessions. Those take place with active players at the conclusion of the practices.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick signs autographs for fans in 2022. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Visit the Denver Broncos website for more information and to find out how to try to get tickets to training camp practices if tickets are returned and a practice no longer is a sellout.

If a fan is going to return their tickets they can do so up to 30 minutes before the start of practice. The team shared the following steps for how to do that:

- Log into Ticketmaster account.

- Select "My Events" and the date to return tickets.

- In the "Event Details" page, fans will see a button labeled "Request a Refund."

- Once "Request a Refund" is selected, fans will be prompted to confirm the "refund" before hitting "submit."

- Fans will receive an order cancellation, confirming the tickets have been returned.