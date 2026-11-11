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Denver Broncos say trade for linebacker Daiyan Henley canceled with Los Angeles Chargers

By
Jack Lowenstein
Assignment Desk Editor, CBS Colorado
Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie
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Jack Lowenstein

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The Denver Broncos announced late Wednesday night a proposed trade will not be completed for Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley. 

Houston Texans v Los Angeles Chargers
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Daiyan Henley #0 of the Los Angeles Chargers walks onto the field before an NFL game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Ryan Sun / Getty Images

"The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized. We have a great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward," the Denver Broncos shared on social media.   

This comes a day after the Broncos were expected to trade for Henley, who was playing this season in the NFL on an expiring rookie contract. 

The trade was originally supposed to send the Chargers two draft picks, a Broncos fourth-rounder in 2027 and a fifth-rounder in 2028. 

The NFL trade deadline was 4 p.m. this past Tuesday.

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