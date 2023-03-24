Denver Broncos ask selected fans for opinions on future of Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos are looking for feedback on the future of Empower Field at Mile High. On Wednesday the team sent out surveys to season ticket holders and also to some fans who have attended games asking a variety of questions.

One survey focused on whether fans would prefer a full renovation of the current stadium. That survey included questions about mixed use development outside, new seating options and parking.

Other fans got questions about a potential new stadium, where it should be and even if it should have a roof.

In their email introducing the survey, the team said "We are deeply committed to providing the best stadium and gameday experience in the NFL."

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has not publicly shared whether it wants to renovate the stadium where the Broncos play or build a new stadium in the future.

The Broncos current lease ends in 2031.