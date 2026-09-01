Denver Broncos Foundation helps launch student attendance program

The Denver Broncos Foundation has helped launch a new effort to ensure that students attend school.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Education announced the launch of the Denver Broncos Attendance Network. The learning network includes 53 schools from 13 districts across the state that will collaborate and share strategies and resources to end chronic absenteeism.

The partnership between the foundation, the CDOE, and the national nonprofit Attendance Works provides representatives from participating schools access to ongoing professional learning and coaching, as well as other resources and toolkits.

"Through this partnership with the Colorado Department of Education and Attendance Works, the Denver Broncos Foundation is investing in strategies that strengthen student belonging, reduce barriers to attendance, and advance Colorado's Every School Day Matters! Campaign," said Allie Engelken, vice president of community impact and executive director of the Denver Broncos Foundation. "We know that when young people feel connected to school, they are more likely to attend consistently, develop strong social and emotional skills, and achieve positive outcomes that prepare them for their futures. We look forward to partnering with participating schools and districts to help more students thrive, both in and out of the classroom."

Recently, the CDOE released new data showing that chronic absenteeism in the state has declined across all grade levels. Statewide, it dropped by 25.5% over the past school year and has reached its lowest level in four years.

State educators say when kids feel more connected to school, they are much more likely to attend consistently.