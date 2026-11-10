Denver Broncos' Mims and Allen give back to Colorado communities

On Tuesday, Denver Broncos Marvin Mims Jr. and Zach Allen spent some time helping out Coloradans.

Mims partners with Aurora Mental Health and Recovery, and his family has experience working with mental health. It's an issue that deeply matters to him.

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He stopped by Aurora West Preparatory Academy to encourage students to take care of their mental health. He shared that mental health is just as important as physical health and that asking for help is a sign of strength.

While he acknowledged that the pressures he faces may be a little different, taking care of yourself is the same in many ways. One thing he says is important is to have a support system.

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"I tell them to open up. That's huge. A lot of people deal with it, I deal with it. Sometimes people struggle at all different times with mental health," Mims said. "Even if you don't think you have before, everyone has at some point in time in their life, and it's just something that happens. But at the end of the day, you know that there are people out there, definitely professionals, that know how to deal with it and have your best intentions in mind."

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Meanwhile, families receiving a free Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday had a special surprise from defensive lineman Zach Allen. This is the second year Allen has partnered with the Food Bank of the Rockies to help give away Thanksgiving meal boxes.

Allen donated the food he handed out today, including frozen turkeys, stuffing mix, green beans, corn muffin mix and ham. He says he wants to give back to a community that has given him so much.

"The minute we came here with me and my family they've been so incredible and great to us. Any way you can give back in a small way, you want to be able to do that," Allen said.