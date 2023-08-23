Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar named among Senior Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar was named one of the Senior Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Gradishar was selected as one of the senior candidates. The 3 senior finalists are Gradishar, defensive tackle Steve McMichael and wide receiver Art Powell.

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 5: Randy Gradishar #53 of the Denver Broncos in action against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game December 5, 1982 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 1973-83. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

All have moved to the final step in the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

The Broncos tweeted out a statement from Owner & CEO Greg Penner on Randy Gradishar, "The heart and soul of the iconic Orange Crush defense, Randy is now on the doorstep of earning the game's highest honor."

Gradishar played for the Broncos from 19074-83. He was the leader of the "Orange Crush" defense that eventually led Denver to it's first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

DENVER, CO - CIRCA 1983: Randy Gradishar #53 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball during an NFL football game circa 1983 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 1974-83. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

During his 10-year career, Gradishar was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year once and was a 7-time Pro Bowler. He totaled over 2-thousand tackles in his 10 seasons which still stands as a franchise record and may never be broken.

"We are thrilled for Randy Gradishar to take this significant step closer to his long-awaited place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The heart and soul of the iconic Orange Crush defense, Randy is now on the doorstep of earning the game's highest honor. The Broncos congratulate Randy on becoming a Senior Finalist for the Class of 2024 and look forward to the full Selection Committee vote early next year."

The only Bronco ever to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press (1978), Gradishar finished his 10-year career with the most Pro Bowl selections (7) of any player in Broncos history at that time. He was one of five NFL defensive players to earn at least seven Pro Bowls during his career from 1974-83, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Jack Lambert, Robert Brazile, Jack Ham and Randy White.

Gradishar was named All-Pro six times (1977-81, '83), including two first-team Associated Press accolades (1977-78). He never missed a game during his 10-year career, appearing in all 151 possible games (145 regular season and 6 playoff).

In addition to his individual accolades, Gradishar helped the Broncos become perennial contenders for the first time in team history. Denver earned its first four postseason berths (1977-79, '83) with Gradishar as its centerpiece, including advancing to its first-ever Super Bowl in 1977 (XII).

Gradishar remains the Broncos' all-time leader in career tackles with 2,049 and ranked first on the team in defensive stops for a franchise-record nine consecutive seasons from 1975-83. During that span, the Broncos' famed Orange Crush defense ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring defense (17.5 ppg) and sixth in total defense (303.2 ypg).

In addition to his 2,049 career tackles, Gradishar totaled 19.5 sacks, 20 interceptions (335 yds., 3 TDs), and 13 fumble recoveries (1 TD). His 33 takeaways tied for the fourth-most by an NFL linebacker during his 10-year career.

Gradishar is one of only 10 linebackers in NFL history with seven Pro Bowl selections, 20 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries—The other nine players have also been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Selected by the Broncos in the first round (14th overall) of the 1974 NFL Draft from Ohio State University, Gradishar was a two-time All-American for the Buckeyes. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame (1998), Broncos Ring of Fame (1989) and Colorado Sports Hall of Fame (1987).

The Broncos' 2018 NFL Salute to Service nominee, Gradishar has dedicated his life to honoring and supporting the military community since his retirement as a player. In addition to supporting numerous Broncos Salute to Service events and participating in multiple oversees USO tours, he currently serves as the outreach coordinator at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Gradishar graduated from Champion (Ohio) High School and was born on March 3, 1952.