Denver Broncos half-price single game tickets for 2026 season go on sale

On Tuesday, Denver Broncos fans will have the chance to save while catching a game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The deal is thanks to an agreement between the team and the Metropolitan Football Stadium District. The sale includes a limited number of half-price single game tickets.

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) warms up during minicamp at the Broncos Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Centennial, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Only four tickets are allowed per household, and the sale does not extend to multiple-game purchases. Ticketmaster will verify the purchases by name and credit card usage and will cancel orders over the purchase limit. Half-price tickets can't be transferred or re-sold.

The team says tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game. Anyone with a half-price ticket can enter any non-premium gate.

The sale begins Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Single game half-price tickets for the 2026 regular season will start at $23.