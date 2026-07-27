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Denver Broncos half-price single game tickets for 2026 season go on sale

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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On Tuesday, Denver Broncos fans will have the chance to save while catching a game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The deal is thanks to an agreement between the team and the Metropolitan Football Stadium District. The sale includes a limited number of half-price single game tickets.

Denver Broncos minicamp at the Broncos Park
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) warms up during minicamp at the Broncos Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Centennial, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Only four tickets are allowed per household, and the sale does not extend to multiple-game purchases. Ticketmaster will verify the purchases by name and credit card usage and will cancel orders over the purchase limit. Half-price tickets can't be transferred or re-sold.

The team says tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game. Anyone with a half-price ticket can enter any non-premium gate.

The sale begins Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Single game half-price tickets for the 2026 regular season will start at $23.

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