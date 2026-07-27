Denver Broncos half-price single game tickets for 2026 season go on sale
On Tuesday, Denver Broncos fans will have the chance to save while catching a game at Empower Field at Mile High.
The deal is thanks to an agreement between the team and the Metropolitan Football Stadium District. The sale includes a limited number of half-price single game tickets.
Only four tickets are allowed per household, and the sale does not extend to multiple-game purchases. Ticketmaster will verify the purchases by name and credit card usage and will cancel orders over the purchase limit. Half-price tickets can't be transferred or re-sold.
The team says tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game. Anyone with a half-price ticket can enter any non-premium gate.
The sale begins Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Single game half-price tickets for the 2026 regular season will start at $23.