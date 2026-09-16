Denver Broncos travel to elementary schools to get kids excited about football

The Denver Broncos are getting some of their youngest fans ready for Sunday when the Broncos play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High with kickoff at 2:05 p.m.

The Broncos traveled to Traylor Elementary School Wednesday morning as part of the team's new Broncos Attendance Network. More than 100 students, teachers, and staff lined up in the hallway and received an amazing parade. There were cheerleaders, the Stampede Band, and Miles the mascot.

Miles the Denver Broncos mascot helped kick off football season by visiting students as part of its Broncos Attendance Network. CBS

During the parade, the kids smiled the entire time and the cheers were loud. One fourth grader says this was a dream come true because she has always wanted to meet Miles.

"I was really excited because I had never met Miles before and it's fun to meet him," Ari, a 4th grader, said. "I was so happy because he was right there, and I didn't know what to expect because I was just mind blown."

Even the Broncos cheerleaders say events like this put a big smile on their faces.

"Getting to connect with the youth is something really special to us," said Broncos Cheerleader Stephanie. "We get to connect with the fans at games, and sometimes there are kids in the stands, but actually getting that one-on-one time with the kids is so special to us."

The Denver Broncos cheerleaders, band and Miles met students at Traylor Elementary School as part of the team's Broncos Attendance Network. CBS

"As cheerleaders, we are always cheering for everyone else, so cheering alongside the kids today was such a blast," said Broncos Cheerleader Shariah.

As part of the Broncos Attendance Network, there were three schools on the itinerary for Wednesday. This is in addition to three schools they visited last week.