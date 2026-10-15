Denver Broncos hold on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, late interceptions by Broncos defense do the trick
The Denver Broncos held on to win a close-scoring home game against the Seattle Seahawks during the Week 6 Thursday night football showdown at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos closed it out with a game-winning field goal to defeat the Seahawks 17-14.
The Broncos defense stole the spotlight with two interceptions against Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Seattle's quarterback threw his second interception of the night in overtime. This allowed Broncos kicker Will Lutz to win it in front of the home crowd when he completed a 53-yeard field goal.
The Broncos are 4-2 through six weeks of regular season play, and remain undefeated on home turf this season.