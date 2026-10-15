Denver Broncos hold on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, late interceptions by Broncos defense do the trick

The Denver Broncos held on to win a close-scoring home game against the Seattle Seahawks during the Week 6 Thursday night football showdown at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos closed it out with a game-winning field goal to defeat the Seahawks 17-14.

53 yard field goal for Wil Lutz. IT'S A WALK OFF.



What an absolutely insane finish.



BRONCOS WIN. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 16, 2026

The Broncos defense stole the spotlight with two interceptions against Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Seattle's quarterback threw his second interception of the night in overtime. This allowed Broncos kicker Will Lutz to win it in front of the home crowd when he completed a 53-yeard field goal.

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 15: Wil Lutz #3 and Jeremy Crawshaw #16 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after making a 53 yard game winning field goal against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on October 15, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The Broncos are 4-2 through six weeks of regular season play, and remain undefeated on home turf this season.