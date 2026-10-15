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Denver Broncos hold on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, late interceptions by Broncos defense do the trick

By
Jack Lowenstein
Assignment Desk Editor, CBS Colorado
Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie
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Jack Lowenstein

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The Denver Broncos held on to win a close-scoring home game against the Seattle Seahawks during the Week 6 Thursday night football showdown at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos closed it out with a game-winning field goal to defeat the Seahawks 17-14. 

The Broncos defense stole the spotlight with two interceptions against Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Seattle's quarterback threw his second interception of the night in overtime. This allowed Broncos kicker Will Lutz to win it in front of the home crowd when he completed a 53-yeard field goal.

Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 15: Wil Lutz #3 and Jeremy Crawshaw #16 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after making a 53 yard game winning field goal against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on October 15, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The Broncos are 4-2 through six weeks of regular season play, and remain undefeated on home turf this season. 

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