Denver Broncos unveil "snowcapped" alternate helmet to be worn 2 games this season

The Broncos unveiled a new alternate helmet on Tuesday, which they'll use this coming season in two different games.

The all-white helmet dubbed "Snowcapped" features the classic Denver "D" with an orange and blue stripe down the middle. That logo was the team's primary logo for nearly 30 years.

The Broncos had teased the release for more than a week. It comes as several other teams announced alternate jerseys and helmets after the NFL relaxed a safety rule that had limited teams to one helmet for the season.

Per NFL rules, the new helmets will be worn with the team's all-orange alternate uniforms. The announcement of which weeks they'll be worn is still forthcoming.

Fans will be able to see the new helmets up close during practice on Aug. 17 and during Denver's Back Together weekend.