Denver breaks ground on new river front park near Empower Field

Denver is breaking ground on a new park along the South Platte River which will eventually become one of Denver Parks and Recreation's newest spaces.

The Denver Housing Authority has been working to redevelop the Sun Valley neighborhood for more than a decade now. The apartment complexes are up and open, and now construction is officially beginning on the final project - an 11-acre river front park.

City leaders gathered Wednesday to put shovels in the ground- a symbol of an important milestone for West Denver and the Sun Valley neighborhood.

"To have a wonderful place for everyone to be able to play together and grow together, this is a tremendous gift for us all," said Sabrina Douse, who lives in the area.

Douse moved to Sun Valley with her family three years ago and has seen an enormous change as the area roughly tripled in density.

"Everyone is finally coming out of their apartments and getting to know everyone," said Douse.

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The Sun Valley Riverfront Park will be built in two separate phases and eventually span more than 10 acres along the South Platte River.

"That means there's room to walk, run, to bike, to take the dog, and to explore the river corridor for everyone," said Denver Parks and Rec's executive director, Jolon Clark. "And there will be a large central pavilion that will be able to welcome and accommodate small festivals, live music, private parties, farmers markets, and more. All of those things, the community came forward and said, 'This is what we want.'"

And according to Douse, the neighborhood kids have spoken with the one thing they're looking forward to the most.

"The splash pad is one of the biggest things that everybody's excited about," she said. "So, I'm excited that those kids will have a place to really enjoy their summers together and have this safe area to play in."

"This is exactly what we want the experience for every Denverite to be," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "You live in a neighborhood where you have an apartment or a house you can afford, you're right next to great walkways and waterways, and you have outside your home a great public park and public space where you can come and play."

This project is supported by $2 million from the Elevate Denver Bond Program, approved by voters in 2017 as well as the 2025 Vibrant Denver Bond for the second phase.

The first half of the park is expected to open to the public sometime next year.