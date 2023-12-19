Denver breaks ground on new family shelter on West Colfax Avenue near Sloan's Lake

City of Denver breaks ground on new shelter on West Colfax Ave.

The City of Denver broke ground Tuesday on a new family shelter on West Colfax Avenue near Sloan's Lake to help those experiencing homelessness. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston was joined by Denver City Council President Jamie Torrest and Volunteers of America for the groundbreaking at 4855 W. Colfax Ave.

The new shelter is designed for families and veterans experiencing homelessness. The VOA Colorado Colorado Theodora Family Hotel non-congregate shelter will serve families with increased services. The shelter will include 60 individual family suites with a community gathering space and other amenities on the ground level for expanded services and classes.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston joined others for the groundbreaking of a new family shelter near Sloan's Lake. CBS

"The Theodora is dedicated to solving the most urgent problem of family homelessness," said Johnston in a statement. "Today we are delighted to know that when this project comes to fruition, there will be 60 more families who will now have that special place that is safe, stable and warm."

The $28 million shelter is made possible with city investment totaling $17.7 million. It will replace the VOA Family Motel that was recently demolished and had served the community for decades.

"Theodora will be a place of hope and opportunity for families, children, and veterans to be safer than before and receive shelter, food, robust case management, and participate in their recovery," said VOA President and CEO Dave Schunk.

The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2025.