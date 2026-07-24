Denver leaders break ground on renovation of Theatre at Loretto Heights

A project paid for with money from the voter-approved RISE Denver GO Bond got underway on Friday. City leaders were at the Theatre at Loretto Heights, where renovations on the historic venue officially began to turn it into a modern space for the community.

Denver leaders broke ground on the renovation of the Theatre at Loretto Heights on Friday. CBS

In 2021, voters approved $60 million in funding to renovate the building, which includes improved accessibility and ADA compliance, upgraded technology and building code compliance. Last year, voters approved an additional $4 million in Vibrant Bond funding to support the construction of a new dedicated parking structure next to the theatre.

"This groundbreaking is about more than restoring a historic theater; it's about creating opportunity and strengthening community," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in a statement. "Every neighborhood deserves access to arts and culture, and this investment helps ensure southwest Denver has a vibrant place where people can gather, young artists can discover their talents, and families can experience the creativity that brings us together."

The Theatre at Loretto Heights in Denver. CBS

The Theatre at Loretto Heights was chosen because it's in an area underserved by the arts, according to Denver Arts & Venues. All audience seating will be replaced, the lighting and AV systems will be improved, and new electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems will be installed.

The renovation is expected to be completed in 2028.

An artist's rendering of the renovated Theatre at Loretto Heights. Denver Arts & Venues

The Theatre at Loretto Heights was originally part of Loretto Heights College, which was founded in 1888 when the Catholic Sisters of Loretto purchased the hilltop property south of Denver. The theatre was completed in 1963 and, at the time, was Denver's second-largest indoor theatre.