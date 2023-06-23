Denver Brass kicks off summer with "In Pursuit of Leisure" concert

The Summer Concert Series is underway at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. Denver Brass will be taking the stage on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

"Our mission is to engage as many people as possible, the broadest audience we can through music that heals and uplifts people," said Kathy Brantigan, Artistic Director for Denver Brass.

CBS

In their 41-year history, Denver Brass has become known for performing popular tunes that makes you smile.

"We think the most exciting sound there is is brass, pure brass," Brantigan explained.

Throw in a little percussion, and you've got an ensemble that is very versatile.

"Brass can be really elegant and sweeping as well as regal and heroic," Brantigan told CBS News Colorado. "We have maybe, I think, the most beautiful arrangement of 'Somewhere' from West Side Story that has ever been created and it was created especially for Denver Brass."

"Somewhere" is one of the pieces Denver Brass will play during its "In Pursuit of Leisure" concert as part of the Summer Concert Series.

CBS

"What we're going for is convincing people that it's time for them to start their summer and they should focus on leisure activities, and enjoying life," Brantigan said.

LINK: Tickets for Denver Brass's In Pursuit of Leisure or other Summer Concert Series performances