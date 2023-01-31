Denver man to run 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

A Denver man is taking on an incredible running feat while traveling around the globe, and he's doing it all for a good cause. Ben Wright says he picked up running as a hobby about a decade ago. Now, he's running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Ben Wright

"I've run on six continents and it just got in my head one time, 'I wonder if you can do a marathon on Antarctica.' And I started googling and I found this," Wright said a few days ago before he departed on this adventure.

Wright found the World Marathon Challenge. He's taking part with 49 other runners. On Tuesday, the first marathon took place on Antarctica and wright finished in 4:41:21. Then it's off to South Africa, Australia, Dubai, Spain, Brazil and Miami.

"You better hope you get some sleep on that plane because as soon as you get off you're running and time zones are irrelevant."

Wright is raising money for Colorado-based First Descents, a non-profit that provides patients with adventure-based healing. An online site says he's already raised over $1 million.

Ben Wright

"It provides outdoor adventures to young adults impacted by serious diseases such as cancer and MS," Wright said. "For people impacted by a serious disease, what First Descents provides for them is a chance to do something they never thought possible and it changes their outlook on life. In some way that's what this World Marathon Challenge means for me."

Wright is expected to finish his marathon of marathons next week in Miami.