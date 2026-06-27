Award winning Denver brewery closes after 15 years

Saturday was the last chance to enjoy a drink at a popular, award-winning brewery in Denver. The owners say the cost to keep it open is becoming too much.

Copper Kettle Brewing has been a big part of the Denver and Aurora community for 15 years, not only serving up good times but also raising money for various causes.

After the Aurora theater shooting when a friend of the brewery, Alex Teves, was killed, they held fundraisers to fund a scholarship in his honor.

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"This is the mug that he used; we kept close to this," said Owner Jeremy Gobien, holding a mug filled with flowers in his hands.

It's a sad reminder of the past on a sad day. Teves got it when he was invited to join the Copper Kettle Brewing Mug Club, and ever since, it has stayed here at the brewery on their wall.

"When we opened the business, one thing I don't think anybody thought about was the people that we lost along the way," said Gobien.

Now, after fifteen years, the mug will no longer be in the brewery because the brewery will be no more. Saturday was their last day.

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Gobien says it's hard to say what made them successful for so long.

"It's something that's hard to put your finger on. It's like the people. It's the culture and the climate. The great beers help," said Gobien.

Over the years, they have expanded as they have grown, but lately it's been harder to make ends meet. Gobien says revenues have been down and costs are going up.

"There's macroeconomic factors. There are cultural shifts. You know, there's disposable income issues. There's cost of living. A lot of the factors driving business performance [are] going in the wrong direction. The final decision for us was we were unable to come to a lease negotiation with our landlord that would work for both of us," said Gobien.

So, he made the tough decision to close the brewery, sell what he could, and go to work brewing for another company.

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On Saturday, customers and friends spent the day saying goodbye and enjoying their favorite brew one last time.

Gobien will still be brewing and selling his famous Mexican Chocolate Stout through a distributor, but he must first secure funds to restore the space he rented to its original condition. He's hoping this one last celebration with his most loyal customers, along with an online fundraiser, will help. He says even though this journey is over, he is happy with what he and his family accomplished.

"I think 15 years is something that we were proud of, and we don't feel like it was a failure," said Gobien.

As for Teves' mug, it will be given to his parents.